Sir David Attenborough returns to field as filming resumes on The Green Planet

Sir David Attenborough has recommenced filming on his latest series, The Green Planet, after production was halted in March.

The broadcaster, 94, recently conducted two shoots for the programme, which documents the world of plants – one in Cambridge and the other in East Sussex.

Sir David is pictured using specialist microphones to listen to the sound of water moving in a xylem tree, as the BBC Studios Natural History Unit (NHU) look on.

Sir David Attenborough on location for The Green Planet for the first time since March (Suzanne Plunkett/BBC/PA)

The shoot, originally scheduled for May, took place over one day following Covid-19 guidelines, with crew numbers kept to a minimum and masks worn at all times.

Scripts and briefing notes were emailed ahead of time to avoid printed copies being handled by multiple people.

Sir David was asked to mic-up himself.

Mike Gunton, executive producer of The Green Planet, said: “David was even more excited than us to be back in the field.

“As ever he was on top form and the day went really well.

“It was brilliant to have the band back together again.”

Sir David recently filmed Seven Worlds, One Planet, which was four years in the making.

This time, and despite his advancing years, he planned to do even more, travelling to the US, Costa Rica, northern Europe and Croatia to turn his attention to the plant world.

Those plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The series, from NHU, will look at the planet “from the perspective of plants”.

It will feature deserts, mountains, rainforests and the frozen north.

The programme will air across five 60-minute episodes on BBC One.