Amanda Holden: It’s my eyebrows that make me look younger

Amanda Holden says she has not gone under the knife – and it is her eyebrows that make her look younger.

The star, 49, was teased by Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan about her flawless appearance.

The show aired a clip of the 2009 series of Britain’s Got Talent, when the pair were both judges.

Morgan quipped: “My God, I look young then. You look about 20 years older there funnily enough!”

Holden laughed and hit back: “You had less chins!”

Morgan joked: “I’ve had less surgery, that’s for sure.”

Holden told Morgan and Susanna Reid: “I’ve not had any surgery.”

And when Morgan said: “You are like Benjamin Button (the character whose body gets younger). You do look younger every year,” she replied: “Thank you, it’s all in the eyebrows.”

Songs From My Heart ❤️ My debut album is available to pre-order now! https://t.co/BB67jjJBrb pic.twitter.com/ViQRnlACCN — Amanda Holden (@AmandaHolden) September 8, 2020

The Britain’s Got Talent judge also spoke about Simon Cowell, who is recovering from surgery after falling off his electric bike.

“According to Lauren (Silverman), his lovely partner and a couple of our producers who recently spoke to him, he’s doing amazingly well. He’s up and about,” she said.

“He’s a workaholic. I know he’s taking phone calls. I know he’s watching the show and having a lot to do with the edit. I think he’s on the road to recovery”.