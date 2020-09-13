Comedian Adam Kay returns to stage with free show for NHS workers

Comedian and former junior doctor Adam Kay will return to the stage with his live show This Is Going To Hurt, opening the run with a free night for NHS staff.

Kay will perform socially distanced shows at London’s Apollo Theatre as it reopens following a six-month closure.

The comic’s West End season will run for three weeks, from October 22 to November 8.

Ben Whishaw will star in a TV adaptation of This Is Going To Hurt (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kay is opening the season with a gala night free for NHS staff to recognise their work throughout the pandemic.

Kay found fame following the release of his book This Is Going To Hurt: Secret Diaries Of A Junior Doctor, a non-fiction account of his years in medical training.

It sold more than 2.5 million copies and has been translated into 37 languages, according to his publisher.

Golden Globe-winning actor Ben Whishaw will star as a junior doctor in BBC Two’s adaptation of This Is Going To Hurt.

NHS staff can apply for free tickets via a lottery system at www.nimaxtheatres.com.

Tickets for the general public are on sale now.