Top Gear teases Paddy McGuinness’ Lamborghini crash in series trailer

Fans get their first glimpse of Paddy McGuinness’ high-speed crash in the trailer for the new series of Top Gear.

The co-presenter, 47, made headlines in June when he lost control and spun while driving a red Lamborghini Diablo.

The one-minute teaser sees McGuinness head off track before the screen cuts to black and viewers see the vehicle being carried away on a flatbed truck.

Filming for the new series resumed in June, with the BBC confirming “strictly limited” crews would be used.

Soundtracked by Labrinth’s Express Yourself, the trailer also shows McGuinness, Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff and Chris Harris tackling a carnival-inspired “Wall of Death” with insurance write-offs.

Paddy McGuinness’ car following the crash (BBC/PA)

In other clips, they face a ski slope in Cyprus in 30 Euro holiday hire cars and race around an empty Alton Towers Resort in the latest electric models.

Elsewhere, they drive a fully electric all-terrain ice cream van called Mr Nippy, while The Stig takes control of a tank.

The presenters take on a fairground-style ‘Wall of Death’ (BBC/PA)

Top Gear will move from BBC Two to BBC One for the upcoming series, after its latest presenting line-up proved a ratings success.