Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool special axed due to Covid-19 restrictions

Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool special will not take place this year, the BBC has said.

Contestants usually head to the famous Tower Ballroom during the second half of the series.

However, the BBC confirmed the show instead would pay tribute to the venue from the studio in Elstree, Hertfordshire.

Faye Tozer arrives at the Tower Ballroom in 2018 (Peter Byrne/PA)

A BBC spokeswoman said: “Blackpool is a milestone moment in every series of Strictly that our audience, our celebs and professional dancers look forward to.

“Whilst we’ll be unable to physically go to Blackpool this series, we’ll still be celebrating this iconic venue and bringing it to life from our studio in Elstree.”

The BBC One programme has filmed at the venue since 2004, taking regular breaks.

However, since 2013 there has been a Blackpool special annually.

Soap star Maisie Smith, boxer Nicola Adams, Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh, The Wanted singer Max George and DJ Clara Amfo are all competing this year.

Adams will dance as part of the first same-sex couple for the show.

Bruno Tonioli will be absent from the Saturday night judging panel when the show returns.

Tonioli, who is in the US for Dancing With The Stars, will appear full-time towards the end of the series.