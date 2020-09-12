Sam Thompson shares first post since reported split from Zara McDermott

Sam Thompson has thanked his friend Pete Wicks for his emotional support, following reports of his split from Zara McDermott.

The Made In Chelsea star revealed that he has been staying with Wicks, best known for appearing in The Only Way Is Essex, for the last week.

Sharing a photo of them together on Instagram, he said: “Thank you so much for putting up with me for the past week @p_wicks01.

“I’m incredibly lucky to have people I can lean on when I’m down.

“I know you’re not the soppy type, but you really are the brother I never had. I love you mate.”

He added: “Good to see I havnt aged you over the past 6 days.”

Zara McDermott (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

The former couple are believed to have begun dating in 2019.

McDermott, a former Government adviser, found fame on the 2018 series of Love Island, in which she coupled up with Adam Collard, and has since appeared on X Factor: Celebrity.

Thompson debuted in E4’s Made In Chelsea in 2013 and competed on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

Thompson and McDermott’s representatives have been contacted for a response.