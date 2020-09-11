Menu

Advertising

Pirates, politics and Doctor Who – the 15 winning Millionaire questions

Showbiz | Published:

Jeremy Clarkson posed questions about pirates, whales and historic landmarks.

Jeremy Clarkson

History and politics teacher Donald Fear has become the sixth contestant to go all the way on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and win the jackpot.

These are the questions he answered to get there.

1 – £100

In the UK, the abbreviation NHS stands for National what Service?

Humanity / Health / Honour / Household

Correct answer: Health

2 – £200

Advertising

Which Disney character famously leaves a glass slipper behind at a royal ball?

Pocahontas / Sleeping Beauty / Cinderella / Elsa

Correct answer: Cinderella

3 – £300

Advertising

What name is given to the revolving belt machinery in an airport that delivers checked luggage from the plane to baggage reclaim?

Hangar / Terminal / Concourse / Carousel

Correct answer: Carousel

4 – £500

Which of these brands was chiefly associated with the manufacture of household locks?

Phillips / Flymo / Chubb / Ronseal

Correct answer: Chubb

5 – £1,000

The hammer and sickle is one of the most recognisable symbols of which political ideology?

Republicanism / Communism / Conservatism / Liberalism

Correct answer: Communism

6 – £2,000

Which toys have been marketed with the phrase “robots in disguise”?

Bratz Dolls / Sylvanian Families / Hatchimals / Transformers

Correct answer: Transformers

7 – £4,000

What does the word loquacious mean?

Angry / Chatty / Beautiful / Shy

Correct answer: Chatty

8 – £8,000

Obstetrics is a branch of medicine particularly concerned with what?

Childbirth / Broken bones / Heart conditions / Old age

Correct answer: Childbirth

9 – £16,000

In Doctor Who, what was the signature look of the fourth Doctor, as portrayed by Tom Baker?

Bow-tie, braces and tweed jacket / Wide-brimmed hat and extra long scarf / Pinstripe suit and trainers / Cape, velvet jacket and frilly shirt

Correct answer: Wide-brimmed hat and extra long scarf

10 – £32,000

Which of these religious observances lasts for the shortest period of time during the calendar year?

Ramadan / Diwali / Lent / Hanukkah

Correct answer: Diwali

11 – £64,000

At the closest point, which island group is only 50 miles south-east of the coast of Florida?

Bahamas / US Virgin Islands / Turks and Caicos Islands / Bermuda

Correct answer: Bahamas

12 – £125,000

Construction of which of these famous landmarks was completed first?

Empire State Building / Royal Albert Hall / Eiffel Tower / Big Ben Clock Tower

Correct answer: Big Ben Clock Tower

13 – £250,000

Which of these cetaceans is classified as a “toothed whale”?

Gray whale / Minke whale / Sperm whale / Humpback whale

Correct answer: Sperm whale

14 – £500,000

Who is the only British politician to have held all four “Great Offices of State” at some point during their career?

David Lloyd George / Harold Wilson / James Callaghan / John Major

Correct answer: James Callaghan

15 – £1 million

In 1718, which pirate died in battle off the coast of what is now North Carolina?

Calico Jack / Blackbeard / Bartholomew Roberts / Captain Kidd

Correct answer: Blackbeard

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News