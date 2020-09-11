Pirates, politics and Doctor Who – the 15 winning Millionaire questions

History and politics teacher Donald Fear has become the sixth contestant to go all the way on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and win the jackpot.

These are the questions he answered to get there.

Next in the chair tonight is Donald Fear with a #FastestFinger? time of 4.86 seconds! #GoodLuck Donald! #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire pic.twitter.com/T4WPB3dHcj — Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (@MillionaireUK) September 11, 2020

1 – £100

In the UK, the abbreviation NHS stands for National what Service?

Humanity / Health / Honour / Household

Correct answer: Health

2 – £200

Advertising

Which Disney character famously leaves a glass slipper behind at a royal ball?

Pocahontas / Sleeping Beauty / Cinderella / Elsa

Correct answer: Cinderella

3 – £300

Advertising

What name is given to the revolving belt machinery in an airport that delivers checked luggage from the plane to baggage reclaim?

Hangar / Terminal / Concourse / Carousel

Correct answer: Carousel

4 – £500

Which of these brands was chiefly associated with the manufacture of household locks?

Phillips / Flymo / Chubb / Ronseal

Correct answer: Chubb

5 – £1,000

The hammer and sickle is one of the most recognisable symbols of which political ideology?

Republicanism / Communism / Conservatism / Liberalism

Correct answer: Communism

? No nonsense Donald is now safe on £1,000 #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire pic.twitter.com/gSNBARGxd7 — Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (@MillionaireUK) September 11, 2020

6 – £2,000

Which toys have been marketed with the phrase “robots in disguise”?

Bratz Dolls / Sylvanian Families / Hatchimals / Transformers

Correct answer: Transformers

7 – £4,000

What does the word loquacious mean?

Angry / Chatty / Beautiful / Shy

Correct answer: Chatty

8 – £8,000

Obstetrics is a branch of medicine particularly concerned with what?

Childbirth / Broken bones / Heart conditions / Old age

Correct answer: Childbirth

9 – £16,000

In Doctor Who, what was the signature look of the fourth Doctor, as portrayed by Tom Baker?

Bow-tie, braces and tweed jacket / Wide-brimmed hat and extra long scarf / Pinstripe suit and trainers / Cape, velvet jacket and frilly shirt

Correct answer: Wide-brimmed hat and extra long scarf

10 – £32,000

Which of these religious observances lasts for the shortest period of time during the calendar year?

Ramadan / Diwali / Lent / Hanukkah

Correct answer: Diwali

#FiftyFifty? activated in the studio, but which of these religious observances lasts for the shortest period of time during the calendar year? #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire — Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (@MillionaireUK) September 11, 2020

11 – £64,000

At the closest point, which island group is only 50 miles south-east of the coast of Florida?

Bahamas / US Virgin Islands / Turks and Caicos Islands / Bermuda

Correct answer: Bahamas

12 – £125,000

Construction of which of these famous landmarks was completed first?

Empire State Building / Royal Albert Hall / Eiffel Tower / Big Ben Clock Tower

Correct answer: Big Ben Clock Tower

13 – £250,000

Which of these cetaceans is classified as a “toothed whale”?

Gray whale / Minke whale / Sperm whale / Humpback whale

Correct answer: Sperm whale

14 – £500,000

Who is the only British politician to have held all four “Great Offices of State” at some point during their career?

David Lloyd George / Harold Wilson / James Callaghan / John Major

Correct answer: James Callaghan

15 – £1 million

In 1718, which pirate died in battle off the coast of what is now North Carolina?

Calico Jack / Blackbeard / Bartholomew Roberts / Captain Kidd

Correct answer: Blackbeard