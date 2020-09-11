Advertising
Pirates, politics and Doctor Who – the 15 winning Millionaire questions
Jeremy Clarkson posed questions about pirates, whales and historic landmarks.
History and politics teacher Donald Fear has become the sixth contestant to go all the way on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and win the jackpot.
These are the questions he answered to get there.
1 – £100
In the UK, the abbreviation NHS stands for National what Service?
Humanity / Health / Honour / Household
Correct answer: Health
2 – £200
Which Disney character famously leaves a glass slipper behind at a royal ball?
Pocahontas / Sleeping Beauty / Cinderella / Elsa
Correct answer: Cinderella
3 – £300
What name is given to the revolving belt machinery in an airport that delivers checked luggage from the plane to baggage reclaim?
Hangar / Terminal / Concourse / Carousel
Correct answer: Carousel
4 – £500
Which of these brands was chiefly associated with the manufacture of household locks?
Phillips / Flymo / Chubb / Ronseal
Correct answer: Chubb
5 – £1,000
The hammer and sickle is one of the most recognisable symbols of which political ideology?
Republicanism / Communism / Conservatism / Liberalism
Correct answer: Communism
6 – £2,000
Which toys have been marketed with the phrase “robots in disguise”?
Bratz Dolls / Sylvanian Families / Hatchimals / Transformers
Correct answer: Transformers
7 – £4,000
What does the word loquacious mean?
Angry / Chatty / Beautiful / Shy
Correct answer: Chatty
8 – £8,000
Obstetrics is a branch of medicine particularly concerned with what?
Childbirth / Broken bones / Heart conditions / Old age
Correct answer: Childbirth
9 – £16,000
In Doctor Who, what was the signature look of the fourth Doctor, as portrayed by Tom Baker?
Bow-tie, braces and tweed jacket / Wide-brimmed hat and extra long scarf / Pinstripe suit and trainers / Cape, velvet jacket and frilly shirt
Correct answer: Wide-brimmed hat and extra long scarf
10 – £32,000
Which of these religious observances lasts for the shortest period of time during the calendar year?
Ramadan / Diwali / Lent / Hanukkah
Correct answer: Diwali
11 – £64,000
At the closest point, which island group is only 50 miles south-east of the coast of Florida?
Bahamas / US Virgin Islands / Turks and Caicos Islands / Bermuda
Correct answer: Bahamas
12 – £125,000
Construction of which of these famous landmarks was completed first?
Empire State Building / Royal Albert Hall / Eiffel Tower / Big Ben Clock Tower
Correct answer: Big Ben Clock Tower
13 – £250,000
Which of these cetaceans is classified as a “toothed whale”?
Gray whale / Minke whale / Sperm whale / Humpback whale
Correct answer: Sperm whale
14 – £500,000
Who is the only British politician to have held all four “Great Offices of State” at some point during their career?
David Lloyd George / Harold Wilson / James Callaghan / John Major
Correct answer: James Callaghan
15 – £1 million
In 1718, which pirate died in battle off the coast of what is now North Carolina?
Calico Jack / Blackbeard / Bartholomew Roberts / Captain Kidd
Correct answer: Blackbeard
