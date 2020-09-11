Miley Cyrus shares her advice for young musicians

Miley Cyrus said her advice to other young musicians would be to not get attached to “numbers and statistics” and remind themselves “success is seasonal”.

Cyrus has been world famous since starring in Disney Channel TV series Hannah Montana as a teenager, before she made the successful jump from child star to pop singer.

She is preparing for the release of her seventh studio album. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cyrus said she was heartened by the “incredible music” released this year and revealed what advice she would give to other artists.

The 27-year-old said: “I try to not really be a preacher or a teacher, because I’m just learning so much at all times of myself and I’m changing so much and I really think that everybody’s journey is so unique to them.

“But the one piece of advice I would say, for the sanity of artists, is to know that success is seasonal and to not be too attached with … things are going to fluctuate in your life and in your career.”

Cyrus, who also performed her new single Midnight Sky, said artists should not “get too attached to numbers and statistics,” adding: “Check in with yourself. Does this still feel good? Do I still feel like my morals and my values are being met with everything that I do? And I think that would be really important to try to not lose yourself.”

Cyrus is the daughter of country music star Billy Ray Cyrus and her godmother is Dolly Parton.

Discussing her relationship with the revered star, 74, Cyrus said: “One thing I’ll always say about Dolly, is they say don’t meet your heroes – but that doesn’t apply to her.

“When you meet her she’s as incredible as you would have ever dreamed. She’s even better.”

Cyrus also revealed she will appear on Parton’s upcoming Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, and has already recorded her contribution.

She said: “Only for Dolly do you sing a Christmas carol in your kitchen in the middle of July.”