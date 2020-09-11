Katie Piper to join Songs Of Praise presenter line-up

Katie Piper will join the presenter line-up of Songs Of Praise, it has been confirmed.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star will join the show in the harvest edition which which will air later this month.

The 36-year-old presenter, author, activist and model, who suffered life-changing burns in an acid attack in March 2008, first appeared on Songs Of Praise as a contributor with her mother Diane in a special Mother’s Day edition in March, in which she shared her experience of finding faith.

Katie Piper (BBC/PA)

Piper said: “I’m so thrilled to be joining the Songs Of Praise team – it’s an iconic BBC programme which I’ve enjoyed watching over the years.

“I am really looking forward to meeting so many different people through the show and hearing their inspiring and uplifting stories.”

Matthew Napier, series producer, added: “When we first filmed with Katie we heard her eloquently express her faith and the important role it played at a difficult time of her life.

“She brings empathy and a natural way of speaking to people and we look forward to her being part of the Songs Of Praise family of Christian presenters.”

Piper’s first episode as a presenter will air on Sunday September 20 2020 at 1.15pm on BBC One.

Daisy Scalchi, commissioning editor for the BBC, said: “Katie is a fantastic addition to the Songs Of Praise team and I’m thrilled she’s joining the series.

“She becomes part of an extraordinary line-up of presenting talent on this flagship BBC series, which goes from strength to strength as it approaches its 60th anniversary.”