Jacqui Smith: Ed Balls gave me some Strictly Come Dancing tips

Former home secretary Jacqui Smith says Ed Balls gave her a few tips for success on Strictly Come Dancing.

Smith, 57, who quit her job in 2009 after a porn expenses scandal, was the 12th and final contestant announced for the 2020 line-up.

Former shadow chancellor Balls, 53, was a hit with viewers when he partnered up with Katya Jones in the ballroom in 2016.

Smith told Good Morning Britain: “Ed was absolutely lovely. He gave me a call the day that it was announced.

Ed Balls and Katya Jones were a hit on Strictly (Joe Giddens/PA)

“He gave me some really good advice, (saying): ‘Just do your best.’

“He’s right. People want to see me really trying hard and I can promise you I will try really, really hard. I will rehearse really hard.

“And I hope that people will see the results of that.”

Advertising

Actress Caroline Quentin, comedian Bill Bailey, reality star Jamie Laing and boxer Nicola Adams are among the other names taking part in the new series.

Adams will compete on Strictly as part of the BBC One show’s first same-sex couple.

Bruno Tonioli will initially be absent from the Saturday night judging panel.

But the flamboyant judge, who is in the US for Dancing With The Stars, will appear full-time towards the end of the series.