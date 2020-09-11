Demi Lovato reflects on mental health struggles for World Suicide Prevention Day

Pop star Demi Lovato reflected on her own mental health struggles as she urged anyone suffering to seek help on World Suicide Prevention Day.

The singer said she has dealt with “suicidal thoughts and depression” since a young age and described herself as “living proof that you never have to give in to those thoughts”.

Lovato teamed up with DJ Marshmello to release the song OK Not To Be OK and shared a list of resources for any fans struggling with their mental health.

“Today is World Suicide Prevention Day,” the 28-year-old said. “Since a young age I’ve dealt with suicidal thoughts and depression. I’ve been very vocal in raising the awareness of mental health because it is possible to see the light when you start the work on yourself.

“I’m living proof that you never have to give in to those thoughts. I’ve had many days where I’ve struggled but please let this song be an anthem to anyone who needs it right now. You can get through whatever it is you’re going through.”

Former Disney Channel star Lovato, who suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018, shared support for suicide prevention charity Hope For The Day, adding: “My hope is that you’ll read these slides and share them with your friends and family. Take care of yourself, and listen to your loved ones. Remember, It’s Ok Not To Be Ok.”

The music video for OK Not To Be OK features Grammy nominee Lovato in a child’s bedroom before looking at her teenage self in the mirror.

The lyrics urge those struggling not to give up.

If you’re concerned about someone you know, help and support is available 24/7 from the Samaritans‘ free helpline, which you can contact on 116 123.