Kate Garraway: It’s a tough day not seeing Derek on wedding anniversary

Kate Garraway says it is a “tough day” as she is not able to see husband Derek Draper on their wedding anniversary.

Draper, 53, has been in hospital since he was admitted in March with Covid-19, when he was struggling to breathe.

Garraway, speaking on Good Morning Britain, said the pair had been married “15 years today”.

'You have to think at least here's here with you, you just have to keep going.' Today is @Kategarraway and her husband Derek's 15th wedding anniversary? She won't be able to see him but we are sending all our love and congratulations. pic.twitter.com/LxttbgdWxs — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 10, 2020

“What an extraordinary thing. I won’t be able to see him today,” the show’s presenter, 53, said.

“I kind of hoped I would but it hasn’t worked out that way for the visit… But maybe it would be a bit strange anyway. So it’s a tough day.”

She told her co-hosts: “He’s still here. There’s not a huge amount of change…

“There are so many seeming positives and then plungings…

“So, you have to think at least he’s here with you. You have a flicker and then a bad day but you just have to keep going,” the mother-of-two said.

While former lobbyist and political adviser Draper no longer has Covid-19, he still remains seriously ill in an induced coma.