Jessica Alba breaks down after realising daughter, 12, is taller than her

Jessica Alba broke down in tears after realising her 12-year-old daughter was taller than her.

The Hollywood star shared a picture to Instagram showing her and daughter Honor standing back-to-back. Honor was slightly taller than her mother, who is 5ft 6ins, according to the IMDB website.

Fantastic Four actress Alba, 39, posted another snap of her crying while hugging Honor, writing in the caption: “The moment you realise your number 1 baby is taller than you.”

Alba’s celebrity friends responded in the comments section.

Actress Jaime King said: “Honor!!! Oh my gosh Jess. Where does time go?”

Alba is married to the film producer Cash Warren and the couple are also parents to daughter Haven, nine, and two-year-old son Hayes.

Away from acting, Alba launched the The Honest Company in 2012, which sells household goods.