Carole Baskin reveals purr-fect first song for Dancing With The Stars

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin has revealed her first Dancing With The Stars appearance will see her showing off her best moves to Eye Of The Tiger.

The big cat lover will appear on the programme alongside other celebrity contestants including rapper Nelly, Catfish host Nev Schulman and Selling Sunset real estate agent Chrishell Stause.

The show kicks off on US TV on Monday, and Baskin has revealed her first dance will be to Survivor’s 1982 hit Eye Of The Tiger which featured on the Rocky III soundtrack.

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin has revealed her first Dancing With The Stars appearance will see her showing off her best moves to Eye Of The Tiger (Netflix/PA)

“We are doing Eye Of The Tiger, I’m so excited about that,” she told E! News.

Baskin, 59, also outlined her requests for the show’s famously over-the-top outfits.

“I told the costume department, ‘No fur, no feathers, no leather,” she said. “But anything else, I don’t care how wild.’ I just said to have a blast. I can’t wait to find out what they come up with.”

Animal rights activist Baskin is the CEO of Big Cat Rescue and rocketed to fame earlier this year following the massive success of Netflix’s wild drama series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness.

Advertising

The series chronicled Baskin’s feud with eccentric zoo owner Joe Exotic, whom she accused of animal abuse.

Exotic, who became an unlikely hero among Tiger King viewers, is serving 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot.

Supermodel Tyra Banks will host Dancing With The Stars (ABC/Laretta Houston)

He maintains his innocence and this week asked Donald Trump for a pardon.

Advertising

The latest series of Dancing With The Stars – the US version of Strictly Come Dancing – will also feature Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean, Netflix’s Cheer head coach Monica Aldama, Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis and Disney Channel star Skai Jackson.

Supermodel Tyra Banks is on hosting duties following the departures of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Last year’s competition attracted controversy for including former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. He was eliminated in week six, with former Bachelorette Hannah Brown taking home the Mirror Ball trophy.