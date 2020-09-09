Top Gear filmed in front of live drive-in audience at race track

Top Gear hosts Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris have filmed the first episode of the new series in front of a live drive-in audience.

The trio left the studio hangar because of Covid-19 filming restrictions and instead hosted a 500-strong outdoor audience, in 160 cars, at the show’s famous race track in Dunsfold, Surrey.

(Jeff Spicer/BBC Studios)

Fans got a chance to look at footage of McGuinness’s accident in a Lamborghini earlier this year.

The star was at the wheel of a Lamborghini Diablo when he skidded on some oil on a wet road.

They also saw footage of Flintoff attempting 200mph in an old 1990s supercar, and a wall of death sequence filmed inside an empty Alexandra Palace where the presenters went vertical in insurance write-off cars.

(Jeff Spicer/BBC Studios)

The trio entertained the socially-distanced audience from a main stage backed by cars from their very first Top Gear episode, flanked by eight metre high video screens on either side and with the 747 jumbo jet in the background.

The episode is the first of five and was filmed over three nights.

(Jeff Spicer/BBC Studios)

The show will move to BBC One for the upcoming series, having started off on BBC Two.