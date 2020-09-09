Production begins on third series of Sex Education

Production has begun on the third series of Sex Education, Netflix has confirmed.

A video shared on Twitter showed cast members, including Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield, preparing for a return to set, with Anderson joking she still had “lockdown hair”.

The clip also showed Butterfield, who plays Otis Milburn, brandishing his hair clippers and mulling which board games to take with him to set, before eventually settling on all of them.

? NEWS ?: Sex Education S3 is officially in production pic.twitter.com/dj1pqdHqau — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 9, 2020

It also featured Butterfield putting on his face covering before waving goodbye to his cats, while Chris Jenks, who plays Steve Morley, was disturbed during a relaxing bath with a loud alarm.

He was then seen rushing around throwing all his possessions into his luggage.

Meanwhile Connor Swindells, who plays Adam Groff, recorded video of himself arriving for a costume fitting and trying on an Indiana Jones-style hat, while Jojo Macari, who plays Kyle, grabbed his skateboard and said: “I’ve got to get back to school, let’s get to Moordale.”

The video also featured one cast member in heavy prosthetics, and showed Anderson posing with a cushion stuffed up her blouse, laughing: “That’s me pregnant as Jean.”

Advertising

At the end of series two, Anderson’s character Dr Jean Milburn discovered she is expecting a baby.

Netflix announced the show had been renewed for a third series in February, after the second series launched in January.

The programme has been praised by viewers for its frank depiction of sex and teenage emotion.