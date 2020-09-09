Halle Berry clashed with Bryan Singer on set of X-Men: Days Of Future Past

Halle Berry has said she clashed with director Bryan Singer on the set of the 2014 X-Men film, Days Of Future Past.

The Hollywood star, who played Storm in the superhero series, said she became “very angry” with Singer on a number of occasions and said “a few cuss words” out of “sheer frustration”.

The 54-year-old said her behaviour had been prompted by Singer’s lack of focus on set, which she suggested had been caused by his own “struggles”.

Bryan Singer

Last year, a magazine article in the US alleged that Singer sexually assaulted four men while they were under-age,

Singer has repeatedly denied the claims and called the report “a homophobic smear piece” at the time.

Speaking to Variety, Berry said: “Bryan’s not the easiest dude to work with.

“I mean, everybody’s heard the stories — I don’t have to repeat them — and heard of his challenges, and what he struggles with.

“I would sometimes be very angry with him. I got into a few fights with him, said a few cuss words out of sheer frustration.

Rami Malek

“When I work, I’m serious about that. And when that gets compromised, I get a little nutty.

“But at the same time, I have a lot of compassion for people who are struggling with whatever they’re struggling with, and Bryan struggles.”

Berry continued: “Sometimes, because of whatever he’s struggling with, he just didn’t always feel present. He didn’t feel there.

“And we’re outside in our little X-Men stage freezing our ass off in Banff, Canada, with subzero weather and he’s not focusing. And we’re freezing.

“You might get a little mad.”

Singer signed on as director of 2018 Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody but left production before the film was completed, amid reports of “creative differences” with star Rami Malek.

Following the allegations, Bafta removed Singer’s name from Bohemian Rhapsody’s nomination for the best British film award.

Singer’s representative has been contacted for comment.