Conor McGregor’s rise to fame to be explored in Snapchat docuseries
The episodes will play out in a vertical format within the app.
Snapchat will explore Conor McGregor’s rise from plumber’s apprentice to MMA champion in a new docuseries.
Produced by Complex magazine and hosted on the social media platform, Conor McGregor Vs The World will feature interviews with the 32-year-old Irish champion’s friends and fellow professional fighters.
The eight episodes, part of the Snap Originals series, will play out in vertical full screen to suit the smartphone.
Boxer Jamie Kavanagh, MMA fighter Dave Hill, Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard Ray Sadeghi and biographer Ewan Mackenna all feature.
In June McGregor announced his third retirement in the space of four years.
He has made similar statements of intent in 2016 and 2019 before making swift u-turns on both occasions.
It comes after the first VS The World docuseries traced the rise and fall of controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.
Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was recently released from prison for his involvement in a violent US street gang.
The series will premiere on Snapchat on Saturday September 12.
