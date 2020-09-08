Early Doors actor Rodney Litchfield dies aged 81, show writer says

Early Doors actor Rodney Litchfield has died aged 81, a writer for the show has said.

Litchfield played miserly pensioner Tommy in the BBC sitcom, and also had roles in Coronation Street and Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights.

Phil Mealey, who co-wrote Early Doors with Craig Cash, said Litchfield died on Saturday and had been “poorly for some time”.

Really sad news that Rodney Lichfield aka Old Tommy passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday aged 81, having been poorly for some time. We were blessed to meet and cast him as he was absolutely perfect. To you Rodders and To The Regiment it won't be the same without you. RIPx — Phil Mealey (@PhilMealey) September 7, 2020

Litchfield’s Early Doors co-star Christine Bottomley was among those paying tribute.

“Sorry to here one of our Earlydoors family has left the building,” she tweeted.

“Will watch me some outtakes tonight I think and remember our dear friend #RodneyLitchfield #OldTommy will miss you mate x.”

Justin Moorhouse, a comedian who also starred in Phoenix Nights, said Litchfield was “magnificent” on the show.

Litchfield was from Wigan. He first broke into TV during the 1980s and appeared on Coronation Street as Wilfred Morton in 2007.

He played the grandfather of Jodie, portrayed by Samantha Seager.