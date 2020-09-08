BBC made right decision in postponing The Apprentice, Lord Sugar says

The BBC made the “right decision” in postponing this year’s series of The Apprentice due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lord Alan Sugar has said.

The programme usually airs in October, with Lord Sugar choosing his new business partner in December.

However, it was postponed due to the health crisis. Lord Sugar said there was no point doing a “half-hearted series”.

Lord Alan Sugar has discussed the BBC’s decision to postpone this year’s series of The Apprentice (Lauren Hurley/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “It’s been cancelled for this year because The Apprentice cannot be filmed in current circumstances.

“We can’t be sending people across the world for tasks or going out on the street to sell items. It’s really unfortunate but had to happen.”

The BBC said a special The Apprentice highlights series looking back at memorable moments from the show’s 15-year history will air instead.

Lord Sugar added: “Hopefully there will be positive steps and we’ll able to get back and record another series next year.

“There was no way we could do it. You can’t do a half-hearted series. There would have been no point. The BBC said it wouldn’t work and they made the right decision.”

The 2019 series was won by artisan bakery boss Carina Lepore, who secured a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar.

She faced recruitment company owner Scarlett Allen-Horton after the pair were whittled down from the starting line-up of 16 entrepreneurs.

Lepore has opened a second branch of her Dough Bakehouse business in Beckenham, south London.