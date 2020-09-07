Normal People leads the way ahead of online TV Choice Awards

Normal People leads the way ahead of tonight’s TV Choice Awards, which are taking place online for the first time due to coronavirus restrictions.

The hit BBC Three series, adapted from Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, is nominated in three categories – best new drama, best actress and best actor.

According to organisers, the 24th edition of the annual ceremony, in which viewers vote for their favourite shows, will feature a “new style of presentation”.

Simon Mayo (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Radio DJ and critic Simon Mayo, who is hosting the night, said: “Join me in marking the achievements of our favourite TV stars as we settle in for a night of big reveals, speeches and maybe even a surprise or two.”

In the best comedy category, last year’s winner Ricky Gervais returns with After Life, up against Brassic, Friday Night Dinner and Still Open All Hours.

ITV achieves a clean sweep in the best daytime category, with Good Morning Britain, Loose Women, This Morning and The Chase all getting nods.

In the best food category, Sunday Brunch, Saturday Kitchen and James Martin’s Saturday Morning go up against last year’s winner, Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip.

The TV Choice Awards will be shown from 7pm on Monday September 7 and can be watched online or listened to via Greatest Hits Radio.