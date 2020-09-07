Mercury Prize winner to be announced live on The One Show

The winner of this year’s Mercury Prize will be announced live on The One Show instead of at the usual ceremony.

The prestigious award, which recognises the best British album of the year, is usually handed out during a concert-style event featuring performances from all 12 nominees.

However, the identity of the 2020 winner will instead be revealed on The One Show on Thursday September 24, before the group or artist are interviewed live.

Stormzy attends the Mercury Prize event in 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Stormzy’s Heavy Is The Head, Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia and Michael Kiwanuka’s Kiwanuka are among the 12-strong shortlist.

On September 23, the day before the reveal, Lauren Laverne will host a programme on BBC Four called Hyundai Mercury Prize 2020: Album Of The Year.

The special will feature new and archive performances from all 12 nominees, including socially distanced gigs shot recently in independent venues in Brighton, Gateshead and London.

The day after the reveal, BBC Two will broadcast an episode of Later… With Jools Holland featuring the winner.

Lauren Laverne presents the award in 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Holland will discuss their creative process and musical influences.

There will also be celebrations across BBC Radio during the week.

Lorna Clarke, the BBC’s controller of pop music, said: “The 2020 Mercury Prize is a great moment for us to give a platform to twelve of the most exciting acts in British music.

“As the annual awards show is unable to take place this year, the BBC will be celebrating these incredible acts across the week on TV, radio and online, including an exclusive announcement of the winner on The One Show on BBC One and a Later with Jools Holland special on BBC Two.”

Last year’s Mercury Prize was won by rapper Dave for his album Psychodrama, fending off competition from nominees including Slowthai, The 1975, Little Simz and Foals.