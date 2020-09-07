Jake Quickenden expecting first child with girlfriend Sophie Church

Jake Quickenden has revealed he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Sophie Church.

The singer and Dancing On Ice winner told Hello! magazine: “I’m so excited to be a dad. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and I feel completely ready for it.”

The couple also spoke about their heartbreak after suffering a miscarriage last year.

Jake Quickenden and Sophie Church (Hello!)

Church said: “Even though I was only six weeks pregnant it really hit me hard.

“With this pregnancy we still carry that worry, so it was nice to have the scan and know that everything is okay.

“We had been trying for a year and a half and I was doing ovulation tests and everything and Jake said: ‘Stop putting pressure on us, it will happen when it’s meant to happen.’

“But when you really want something it’s so hard to not feel disappointed every month.”

Church is already a mother to son Freddie, six, from a previous relationship, and she said: “Jake will be such an amazing dad. Just seeing how he is with Freddie, I know that he will be brilliant and completely hands on.”

Quickenden added: “Freddie is a little legend. He’s like my best mate. I met him when he was four, but I don’t say that I’m his dad because I’m not and he’s already got a really great dad.

“He’s got me used to being around kids and it will be so nice to have my own child, too.

“I hope it will like sport and I can teach it everything my mum and dad taught me. I’m excited for everything, apart from the nappies. I’m not sure I will ever get used to that. And I’m a bit nervous about not knowing what to do. Babies are so little and vulnerable.

“But a few of my friends are having babies at the same time, including my best mate, so we will be the dads at the park, not really knowing what we’re doing but trying our hardest.”

(Hello!)

