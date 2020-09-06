Nicola Roberts marks what would have been closing night of her West End show

Nicola Roberts has said her “heart goes out” to everyone in theatre who does not know when they will be able to work again as she marked what would have been the closing night of her stage show.

The Girls Aloud star and The Masked Singer UK winner was due to star in the musical City Of Angels, which was still in previews when theatres closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a video of herself rehearsing one of the songs from the show, she wrote on Instagram: “Last night would have been the closing night for @cityofangelsldn at the Garrick had we have got to open…

“Here I am with @masps_snaps back in February trying to get my stamina up for this song. We’d try and grab ten mins out of rehearsals when we could to stretch my voice.

“As you can see I am literally asleep on my seat and look absolutely shattered. We’d been working to the bone to get the play up and running.

“My heart goes out to everyone in theatre, directors, actors and crew who have no idea when they will be back. Lots of love to my COA family.”

Theatres are now allowed to open for indoor performances but audiences must be socially distanced.

Many theatres have said it is not financially viable for them to open with such a reduced capacity.

However, Roberts’ bandmate, Kimberley Walsh, is currently starring in a musical adaptation of Sleepless In Seattle, which is being performed in front of a socially distanced audience.