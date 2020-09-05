Kellan Lutz’s wife Brittany announces she is pregnant again

Actor Kellan Lutz’s wife Brittany has revealed she is pregnant again, after suffering a miscarriage at six months earlier this year.

The couple announced they are expecting again in a video in which they talk about the book Everyday In His Presence by Charles Stanley.

At the end they say they were introducing a “special guest”, before Brittany stands up to reveal her “tiny little bump”.

She said: “A little promise baby! This is not a drill. This is not a throwback. This is another promise being fulfilled.”

Lutz, 35, added: “This is real life. We’re pregnant again. If you guys don’t know, we are pregnant again.”

In February, the actor, who played Emmett Cullen in The Twilight Saga films, announced he and his wife Brittany had lost their daughter, six months into the pregnancy.

Brittany said it was “a surprise” that she is expecting again, adding: “It was a surprise losing our daughter at the beginning of the year. That was tough, and still is.

“There are hard moments, but I went through a lot and I would still like to share my journey in some way that I can in the future.

“We don’t know what the future holds for my body physically going forward but here we are with another promise. We’re so excited.”

Lutz, whose other film roles include Immortals, The Legend Of Hercules and The Expendables 3, married TV host and model Brittany in 2017.