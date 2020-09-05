Menu

Kellan Lutz’s wife Brittany announces she is pregnant again

Showbiz | Published:

The couple lost their unborn daughter earlier this year.

Kellan Lutz

Actor Kellan Lutz’s wife Brittany has revealed she is pregnant again, after suffering a miscarriage at six months earlier this year.

The couple announced they are expecting again in a video in which they talk about the book Everyday In His Presence by Charles Stanley.

At the end they say they were introducing a “special guest”, before Brittany stands up to reveal her “tiny little bump”.

She said: “A little promise baby! This is not a drill. This is not a throwback. This is another promise being fulfilled.”

Lutz, 35, added: “This is real life. We’re pregnant again. If you guys don’t know, we are pregnant again.”

In February, the actor, who played Emmett Cullen in The Twilight Saga films, announced he and his wife Brittany had lost their daughter, six months into the pregnancy.

♥️My Wonder Woman ? It’s been a crazy rollercoaster of a week with a lot of emotions. Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but Grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself. In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain fairthful! God will restore. I love you @brittanylynnlutz Thank you all for all your love, respect in this private time, understanding of this situation, and utmost support! Just know we love you all and appreciate you all and we process all differently. Can’t wait to see our baby girl in Heaven when God calls us home? #Repost @brittanylynnlutz ・・・ Baby girl,⁣ It was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months. I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks. I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will. You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven… your mommy loves you so much. ?⁣ ⁣ I’m not ready to talk about what happened, and I’m not sure I ever will. But I can say I am SO grateful for the most amazing husband who’s been by my side the entire time. I have the best most supportive family. The prayers from friends have meant everything. My incredible doctor and the amazing team at UCLA Medical Center who kept me alive are the real MVPs. And to all of you who donate blood- I have never been more grateful for you. Without you people like me wouldn’t be here. ⁣ ⁣ Thank you for respecting all of our privacy right now. Gonna take some time away to process and heal.

Brittany said it was “a surprise” that she is expecting again, adding: “It was a surprise losing our daughter at the beginning of the year. That was tough, and still is.

“There are hard moments, but I went through a lot and I would still like to share my journey in some way that I can in the future.

“We don’t know what the future holds for my body physically going forward but here we are with another promise. We’re so excited.”

Lutz, whose other film roles include Immortals, The Legend Of Hercules and The Expendables 3, married TV host and model Brittany in 2017.

