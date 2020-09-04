Melody Gardot duets with Sting on first album in five years

Jazz singer Melody Gardot duets with Sting on her first album in five years, recorded during lockdown, it has been announced.

The album Sunset In The Blue was the first recording session in Abbey Road Studios after its first ever closure during lockdown.

It features single Little Something, a romantic Latin duet with Sting, marking their first collaboration after they were brought together by their mutual guitarist Dominic Miller.

Melody Gardot has duetted with Sting (Decca/PA)

Sting said: “This new song – co-written by my dear friend Dominic Miller – has a simple and infectious joy, and it was so much fun to trade vocals with the exquisite Melody Gardot.

“I hope you can hear the smile in our voices.”

Gardot added: “During these complicated times, collaboration is the only saving grace for us musicians.

“I was so surprised when Jen Jis came to me with this track, and then to find out it was a duet with Sting!

We've got a little something on the way… Coming this Friday! pic.twitter.com/4DU2L1HvEV — Melody Gardot (@mgardot) September 2, 2020

“While I recognise it is a big switch from my usual musical genre, I loved having the chance to challenge myself with something new… that’s what music is all about.”

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra accompany her for nine tracks on the album and were the first orchestra to return to Abbey Road Studios after lockdown – marking the first recording after 10 weeks closed.

Sunset In The Blue will be released on Decca Records on October 23.