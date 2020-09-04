Martin Compston delivers Soccer Aid team talk as Line Of Duty character

Line Of Duty star Martin Compston has sent a tongue-in-cheek message of support to the Soccer Aid England team – in character as DS Arnott.

The Scottish actor, 36, has been a regular at the annual fundraiser but is missing this year’s game at Old Trafford due to filming for the sixth series of the BBC One police procedural.

Production on the hit show, which follows anti-corruption unit AC-12, was halted earlier this year amid the coronavirus pandemic but resumed this week.

Speaking as the east London-raised officer in a video message on Twitter, Compston said: “Hello, DS Arnott here. I just want to say a massive good luck to Big Sam and all the Lions and Lionesses.

“Soccer Aid is such an incredible event and we’ve had some of the greatest athletes this country has ever seen – Sir Mo Farah. This year we’ve got Wayne Rooney and Tom Davis.

“I know we lost last time, but everyone’s been inspired by the Cricket World Cup. That’s a day I’ll never forget.

“It was the best of being English. So come on England, it’s coming home.”

However, Compston then switches to his Scottish accent to reveal his true feelings about the Wayne Rooney-managed England team and gives his support to Harry Redknapp’s Rest of the World XI.

He says: “Martin Compston here. I’m absolutely gutted I’m not at Soccer Aid there to watch the Rest of the World retain our trophy.

“So best of luck to Harry, all the lads and ladies. I’ve got every faith that you’ll get right in about these dafties.

Wayne Rooney will manage the England side (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The only sport they’re any good at is cricket, a sport which is scared of rain and has actual tea breaks. Tells you everything you need to know.”

The UK Government and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, are trebling every £1 donated and Unicef will use the money to fund a solar-powered water network in Malawi.

Soccer Aid is on ITV on Sunday at 6.30pm. Donate at itv.com/socceraid