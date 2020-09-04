In Video: Photographer David Bailey unveils oil paintings

Internationally renowned fashion and portrait photographer David Bailey has shared a new collection of work in the surprising medium of oil painting.

Bailey, known for his primarily black and white portraits of famous faces including Kate Moss, Sir Mick Jagger and Diana, Princess of Wales, has put 50 colourful works on display in London.

The sought-after photographer says he paints to relax and it is a hobby he has pursued since he was a young child.

His work will be on show at the W1 Curates Gallery, at Flannels in London’s Oxford Street, from Monday September 7.