Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham reuniting for spy thriller Five Eyes

Jason Statham is set to play an MI6 agent in spy thriller Five Eyes, which will see him reunited with director Guy Ritchie.

Statham’s character is recruited by the Five Eyes global intelligence alliance to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapon which threatens world safety.

Reluctantly paired with a CIA technology expert, Statham’s agent sets off on a globe-trotting mission to save the world.

Shooting is set to begin in October. Statham, 53, and Ritchie, 51, previously worked on crime films Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch and 2005’s Revolver, as well as the upcoming thriller Wrath Of Man.

Ritchie joked: “I waited 15 years to get back together, now I can’t get rid of him.”

Statham, who is in a relationship with model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, most recently appeared in 2019 action film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Ritchie’s most recent film was The Gentlemen, also released last year.