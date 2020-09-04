Amanda Holden reveals title and track listing for ’emotional’ debut album

Amanda Holden has promised her debut album, titled Songs From My Heart, will draw inspiration from both the “darkest and happiest” times of her life.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 49, will release the record, featuring 13 tracks from the world of musicals, on October 2 after the project was put on hold due to Covid-19.

The Olivier Award nominee will duet with Sheridan Smith on I Know Him So Well from Chess and sing solo on standards including Somewhere from West Side Story and I Dreamed A Dream from Les Miserables.

The idea for the album came about after Holden and her daughters, Lexi and Hollie, recorded The Greatest Showman’s Tightrope for her husband, record producer Chris Hughes, to mark their 10th wedding anniversary in 2018.

That song, performed by Michelle Williams in the Hugh Jackman-starring film, also appears on the album.

Songs including When She Loved Me from Toy Story were chosen because they reminded Holden of the ups and downs of motherhood.

Holden, who also presents the Heart Breakfast show, said: “People think they know who I am because they see me being loud and outrageous on the television or radio.

“That is a part of me but really I’m all about my family.

“This album is all the songs I’ve loved in my life, sung for the people who mean the most to me.

“It’s a very emotional album that everyone can relate to.

Amanda Holden with fellow Britain’s Got Talent judges David Walliams, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon (ITV/PA)

“I had a tape recorder as a little girl and would sing into it dreaming of this moment.

“There is a story behind every song on the album, celebrating life, love and loss – the darkest and happiest moments in my life so far. It is literally my heart laid bare.”

In May, Holden released her debut single, a cover of Over The Rainbow, famously sung by Judy Garland in 1939’s The Wizard Of Oz.

Money raised from the track went to NHS Charities Together, which supports staff and volunteers working on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rainbow has become a symbol of hope during the pandemic, with children making pictures of them to stick to their windows.

Holden will perform live on Britain’s Got Talent on October 3.

Songs From My Heart is slated for release on Friday October 2 via Universal Records.