Emmerdale and Coronation Street returning to six episodes a week

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will return to six episodes a week after recovering from the slowdown in production caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Filming on the ITV soaps was halted in March in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19, although some cast and crew returned to the Emmerdale set in May for socially distanced shoots.

Corrie made a comeback in June, with safety measures in place. Both soaps were reduced to broadcasting three episodes a week in an effort to make content that had already been filmed last longer.

Now ITV has announced the shows are back up to speed and the six-episode week will return for both from September 14.

Emmerdale introduced socially distanced shoots as it returned to filming following the coronavirus-enforced shutdown

Corrie boss Iain MacLeod said people have been “gagging” for the soap’s full return.

He said: “I think for people who were trapped at home and weren’t able to see their loved ones, having something and some characters that they recognise every night at 7.30 was a real reassurance for them.

“So I think for everybody that’s been enduring this lockdown, in varying degrees of strictness, I think it’s really important to give them the full complements of Coronation Street as quickly as possible.”

Corrie celebrates its 60th anniversary on December 9, which will see storylines including David and Shona fighting to rekindle their lost love, Daniel’s confused emotional connection to sex worker Nicky deepen and the beginning of a feud between Abi and Debbie.

And Emmerdale also promises to be back with a bang, with ITV saying: “Guilt, betrayal and resentment are at the centre of the village this autumn.”

Storylines to feature include Dawn and Harriet dealing with the consequences of murdering Malone, the fallout from Belle choosing a Tate over the Dingles and the arrival of Moira’s brother to the village.

Jane Hudson, executive producer on the soap, said: “I’m so proud of the tireless work that everyone has put into getting us back to six episodes a week.

“The commitment, loyalty and enthusiasm from our cast, crew and different teams has been phenomenal. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday on ITV at 7pm, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Corrie airs a double bill of episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.