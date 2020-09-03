Menu

Cate Blanchett wears face mask on red carpet at Venice Film Festival

Showbiz | Published:

The event is the first international in-person film showcase since March.

Jury members Cate Blanchett and Ludivine Sagnier

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in a glitzy gown and face mask.

The Australian, who is president of the 2020 jury, posed for pictures as she arrived at the opening ceremony of the 77th edition of the event.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2020 Opening Red Carpet
(Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Blanchett’s outfit featured black sequins and a white trim, and she completed the look with heels and a number of chunky rings.

The Academy Award-winner was later pictured wearing a face mask inside the auditorium while waiting for the start of the opening ceremony.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2020 Opening Ceremony
(AP/Domenico Stinellis)

The Venice Film Festival is the first international in-person film showcase since the industry shut down in March and will run until September 12.

Italy was among the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

