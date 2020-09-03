Bill Bailey joins Strictly Come Dancing: I’m hoping to introduce the Hokey Cokey

Bill Bailey has joined this year’s Strictly Come Dancing – but admitted his dance history is “a little patchy”.

The comic joins the likes of boxer Nicola Adams and actress Caroline Quentin on the new series of the BBC One show.

The 55-year-old told The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show he is looking forward to the “adrenaline rush”.

“Obviously my dance history is a little patchy,” said Bailey.

Award-winning comedian, musician and actor, @BillBailey is the seventh celebrity contestant confirmed for #Strictly Come Dancing 2020: https://t.co/MHZSa0l0t8 pic.twitter.com/TX62jGV21w — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) September 3, 2020

“I didn’t do ballet and I haven’t been to stage school … I’m not really Lord of the Dance. I’m more caretaker of the dance! It’s going to be quite a challenge!”

But he told the Radio 2 show he is looking forward to learning a “brand new skill”.

And the comedian, a regular face on shows like Never Mind The Buzzcocks and QI, added: “I’m hoping to try to introduce the Hokey Cokey this year as one of the dances.”

Advertising

?? Double Olympic gold medallist boxer, @NicolaAdamsOBE is the sixth celebrity contestant confirmed for #Strictly Come Dancing 2020: https://t.co/BDWPJQhKJd pic.twitter.com/G8m9K2aHU5 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) September 2, 2020

Bailey, also a musician and actor, said in a statement: “In these strange times we’re living through, it feels right to do something different and take on a new challenge…

“My late mum would have loved it – I hope she’ll be watching.”

Previously announced contestants also include Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh, The Wanted singer Max George and former NFL player Jason Bell.

Adams will compete on Strictly as part of the show’s first same-sex couple when the show returns in the autumn.