Release date for second series of The Mandalorian confirmed

Showbiz

The Star Wars spin-off will return to Disney+.

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian will return to Disney+ for a second series on October 30, it has been confirmed.

New episodes of the Star Wars spin-off will have a global rollout, after UK audiences had to wait months for the first series because of the staggered launch of the streaming service around the world.

A post on the Disney+ Instagram page said: “This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian.”

The show has been a huge hit for the streaming service and recently received an unexpected Emmy nomination in the best drama category.

The story of a lone helmeted gunfighter, played by Pedro Pascal, in the outer reaches of the galaxy features the internet phenomenon Baby Yoda, officially known as The Child.

The pint-sized green creature has become a viral hit since the series first aired in the US.

Showbiz

