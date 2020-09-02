More acts announced for 2021 Reading and Leeds festivals

British stars Charli XCX and Yungblud have been added to the line-up for next year’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

The 2021 events will introduce a new format featuring six headliners split across two main stages instead of one.

Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Post Malone, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Disclosure and Queens Of The Stone Age will all top the bill between August 27-29, organisers said.

Just Announced ? Here are your FIVE NEW #RANDL21 NAMES ? Don’t forget, general tickets go on sale TOMORROW at 9:00am ?️Reading ❤️ https://t.co/qncszFqCEnLeeds ? https://t.co/U4cYT2m9ay pic.twitter.com/D4GG8nGgrK — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) September 2, 2020

Now organisers have added Charli XCX and Yungblud to the bill, as well as rapper Jack Harlow, rockers Neck Deep and Norwegian singer-songwriter Sigrid.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday. The 2020 Reading and Leeds festivals were due to take place last month, but were cancelled earlier this year due to Covid-19.

The coronavirus pandemic also caused the cancellation of other major music festivals such as Glastonbury and Coachella.

Other previously announced acts for the 2021 Reading and Leeds events include AJ Tracey, Doja Cat, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Two Door Cinema Club.

Next year is set to see Reading return to the Richfield Avenue venue and Leeds going back to Bramham Park.