Dave and Little Simz take home top Ivor Novello awards

Rappers Dave and Little Simz were among the big winners at this year’s The Ivors.

The event, which honours songwriters and composers with Ivor Novello awards, was initially postponed from its traditional May date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In lieu of a physical ceremony, the results were revealed by Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1 Radio on Wednesday.

Little Simz (Ian West/PA)

Mercury Prize-winner Dave and producer Fraser T Smith won the Ivor for best contemporary song for Black, which judges described as “important, eloquent and a song that not only empowers, but is borderless in its musicality”.

Grey Area, written by Little Simz with Inflo, won the award for best album.

It is the rapper’s first Ivor Novello and the second for Inflo, who won in 2017 for co-writing Michael Kiwanuka’s Black Man In A White World.

The award for best television soundtrack went to Labrinth for Euphoria, HBO’s teen drama starring Zendaya

It was his first win for scoring screen music and second overall, having won for co-writing Tinie Tempah’s 2010 song Pass Out.

Jamie Cullum (Ian West/PA)

Jamie Cullum’s 2019 song The Age Of Anxiety was the best song musically and lyrically, with the judges describing it as “beautifully emotive, with an exceptionally crafted melody”.

Songwriter and artist Mysie won the first rising star award with Apple Music.

Steve Mac, who co-wrote Mabel’s Don’t Call Me Up and South Of The Border, by Ed Sheeran featuring Camila Cabello and Cardi B, received the songwriter of the year gong.

British singer-songwriter and guitarist Joan Armatrading was also honoured with an academy fellowship, The Ivors Academy’s highest accolade.

Joan Armatrading (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Annie Lennox, who was made a fellow in 2015, said: “Joan Armatrading was born to create beautiful music, as she has done so consistently over the decades of her life, as an outstanding singer-songwriter, recording artist and performer.

“With her definitive voice and unique guitar-playing style, her songs are masterful classics.

“She is a legendary British artist who thoroughly deserves to be recognised and honoured with an Ivors Academy Fellowship.

“I’m thrilled to know that she will soon be part of this incredible association.”

Crispin Hunt, chairman of The Ivors Academy, said: “The Ivors 2020 is a stunning roll call of songwriting and screen composing talent.

“I would like to congratulate every winner and nominee on their incredible achievements.

“The UK produces some of the most dynamic, creative and successful music creators in the world working across games, TV, film and recorded music.

“Their talent is the reason that the music we all love exists.

“Each Ivor Novello Award is unique as it is presented to music creators by music creators on behalf of the academy and is an expression of our admiration.”