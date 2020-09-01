The Wanted’s Max George latest star tipped for Strictly line-up

The Wanted singer Max George is the latest star to be tipped for the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

The 31-year-old musician would follow in the footsteps of his former bandmate Jay McGuiness, who won the show in 2015 with professional partner Aliona Vilani.

He has signed up for the show alongside actress Caroline Quentin, 60, and comedian Bill Bailey, 55, according to The Sun.

Caroline Quentin (Philip Toscano/PA)

Quentin is best known for her roles as Dorothy in Men Behaving Badly and Maddy Magellan in Jonathan Creek.

She has recently played Mrs Bumble in Dickensian and Angela Sim in Doc Martin, which reunited her wit her Men Behaving Badly co-star Martin Clunes.

Stand-up comedian Bailey is also a regular fixture on British television and is known for his appearances on Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Have I Got News For You and QI, as well as his role as Manny in Black Books.

He has also had roles in films Hot Fuzz, The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, and Nanny McPhee And The Big Bang.

Bill Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)

The forthcoming series of the show will be shorter in 2020 because of precautions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Bruno Tonioli will be missing from the judging panel for Saturday night shows when the series returns later this year because he is currently in Los Angeles, where he is on the panel for the US version of the show, Dancing With The Stars, and will not be able to travel back and forth.

However, he will be involved remotely in the Sunday night results show each week and will return to the show full-time towards the end of the series.

Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood are all expected to return to their judging roles when the show returns.

The show would usually be expected to return at the end of September, with the final just before Christmas, but its 2020 launch is now expected to be slightly delayed.

The BBC said it has no comment on reports about the line-up.