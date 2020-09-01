Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid set for return to the sofa

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are set to return to the Good Morning Britain sofa following a summer break.

The presenting partnership will be back behind their desk on Tuesday after nearly two months away.

Morgan said guests will include Lissie Harper, whose husband Pc Andrew Harper was killed after responding to a late-night burglary in Berkshire last year, and Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy and a vocal critic of the coronavirus lockdown.

Morgan marked the eve of his return with a dig at Government ministers he says are boycotting Good Morning Britain.

BREAKING: We’re back – but the Govt boycott of @GMB is continuing. Tomorrow will be the 126th day since any minister appeared on our show. You might think this is pathetic. I couldn’t possibly comment. pic.twitter.com/Zz1zj5emRw — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 31, 2020

He tweeted: “We’re back – but the Govt boycott of @GMB is continuing. Tomorrow will be the 126th day since any minister appeared on our show.

“You might think this is pathetic. I couldn’t possibly comment.”

Morgan, a former newspaper editor, was involved in a series of robust interviews with ministers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reid also took to social media on the day before her return, sharing a makeup-free selfie on Instagram.

“Last bare-faced day of the summer!” she wrote in the caption. “Tomorrow the Glam Squad is back… and I am SO looking forward to seeing them.”

Morgan’s break was eventful. In August his wife Celia Walden revealed the couple were burgled while they slept in their French villa.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.