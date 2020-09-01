Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman take the Long Way Up in show’s new trailer

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman are getting back on their bikes for Apple TV+ series Long Way Up.

The best friends are attempting to ride 13,000 miles over 100 days from Ushuaia at the tip of South America to Los Angeles on prototype electric Harley Davidson motorcycles.

The series reunites the pair after more than a decade since their last motorbike trip around the world.

Apple released a trailer for the show, revealing the challenges McGregor and Boorman face on their travels, including power cuts, dangerous roads and a freezing Patagonia winter.

Hollywood star McGregor encounters local children who have never seen any of his films – including Star Wars.

Long Way Up reunites McGregor and Boorman with their longtime collaborators, the directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, who follow in the first two electric Rivian trucks ever made.

The first three episodes of the 11-part series launch globally on Apple TV+ on September 19, with new episodes rolling out weekly every Friday.