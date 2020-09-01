Davina McCall criticises ‘mean people’ over her divorce diet

Davina McCall has hit out at the “mean people” who commented on her weight during her “divorce diet”.

Selfies posted on Instagram after the star’s marriage to Matthew Robertson ended sparked comments about her weight loss.

The presenter, 52, told Women’s Health magazine that people do not always think about “the sadness”.

“It’s called the divorce diet, where you just literally shed (weight),” McCall said.

“It happens to so many people I know. It was nothing I did. I was just running on adrenaline.

“Quite a few people (understood) and were like, ‘I think she’s having a hard time, maybe we should lay off.’

“But there were lots of people who didn’t. There are some really mean people out there and there are also some very uninformed people who don’t think about the story behind the sadness.”

Advertising

The mother-of-three said she is happier than ever.

“Women over 50 feel sexy, we can dress sexily and we can wear underwear and we still enjoy orgasms,” she told the magazine.

Davina McCall was married to Matthew Robertson (Yui Mok/PA)

“People say, ‘Oh, it’s all gone… menopause… you’re finished with your wizened, dried-up ovaries.’

Advertising

“I feel like it’s really important to say that people in their 50s are having the time of their lives.”

And she added: “I don’t look as good naked as I did in my 20s.

“But I feel better, and that’s the difference. I walk around like a foxy minx now because I feel like a foxy minx.”

Women’s Health magazine spoke to Davina McCall (Ian Harrison/Women’s Health)

Hormone replacement therapy helped the ex-Big Brother presenter deal with the effects of the menopause.

“My phone was in the fridge and my keys were in the bin. My night sweats became so bad. I just never slept through,” she said.

“I couldn’t read autocue… From the minute I put the little patch on – boom, sleep. Oh my god, the joy. I felt like I was back.”

The full interview is in the October issue of Women’s Health, also available as a digital edition.