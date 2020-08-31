Will Smith to join Fresh Prince co-stars for 30th anniversary reunion special

Will Smith is set to join his The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air co-stars for a one-off reunion special to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary.

The special is set to record on September 10 and is scheduled to arrive on the HBO Max streaming service around Thanksgiving, which this year falls on November 26.

Hollywood star Smith will be joined by co-stars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro, as well as DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Now this is a story all about how… the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunites for a one-time special! Coming around Thanksgiving only on HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/ZSlktr731e — HBO Max (@hbomax) August 31, 2020

James Avery, who played Uncle Phil in The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, died in 2013.

The show starred Smith as a fictionalised version of himself – a streetwise teenager who is sent to live with his wealthy aunt and uncle in their Bel Air mansion after getting into a fight in his hometown of Philadelphia.

It ran for six seasons from 1990 to 1996. The cast reunited in April for Smith’s Snapchat series Will From Home, while earlier this month it was announced a drama reboot of the series is in the works.

The reboot is based on Morgan Cooper’s viral video Bel-air. This is not the first classic series HBO Max has announced a reunion for.

The long-awaited Friends reunion special has experienced multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The one-off show had been due to launch with HBO Max in May, before Hollywood production was halted. A new launch date has not been set.