Scream Queens actress Emma Roberts confirms pregnancy

Scream Queens actress Emma Roberts has confirmed she is expecting her first child.

The American Horror Story star, 29, revealed the news in a series of snaps on Instagram.

In one image she is seen cradling her belly, while another shows her with her partner Garrett Hedlund.

Roberts wrote of Hedlund and the soon-to-be new arrival, “Me…and my two favourite guys,” confirming she is expecting a boy.

Roberts is the niece of actress Julia Roberts and previously dated actor Evan Peters.

Hedlund, who was previously in a relationship with Kirsten Dunst, is also an actor and starred in Netflix film Mudbound.