Scream Queens actress Emma Roberts confirms pregnancy

Showbiz | Published:

She posted a snap of herself cradling her belly.

Emma Roberts

Scream Queens actress Emma Roberts has confirmed she is expecting her first child.

The American Horror Story star, 29, revealed the news in a series of snaps on Instagram.

In one image she is seen cradling her belly, while another shows her with her partner Garrett Hedlund.

Me…and my two favorite guys ??

Roberts wrote of Hedlund and the soon-to-be new arrival, “Me…and my two favourite guys,” confirming she is expecting a boy.

Roberts is the niece of actress Julia Roberts and previously dated actor Evan Peters.

Hedlund, who was previously in a relationship with Kirsten Dunst, is also an actor and starred in Netflix film Mudbound.

