‘Hair and make-up by exhaustion’ – new mother Katy Perry shares VMA selfie

Showbiz | Published:

The singer is now mum to a baby girl with Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry has posted a selfie in postnatal underwear just days after having her baby.

The Smile singer had Daisy Dove, her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, a day before the release of her latest album.

Perry, 35, posted a picture of herself getting ready for Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Katy Perry (Instagram Stories/Katy Perry/PA)

She wrote beside the photo showing her nursing bra: “Hair and make-up by exhaustion”.

Smile includes the singles Daisies, Harleys In Hawaii and Never Really Over, which was inspired by her relationship with Pirates Of The Caribbean actor Bloom, 43.

The VMAs did not have a live audience this year, with stars who performed in person walking a socially distanced red carpet.

