Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with 20 further counts of sexual assault

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with an additional 20 counts of sexual assault involving 13 women, including a teenager, dating back to 2004, prosecutors have said.

Jeremy, 67, was charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting another in June. The actor has been held in jail on 6.6 million US dollar bail (£4.9 million) since.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has now announced new charges, including six counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of rape and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl.

Adult film star facing additional sexual assault counts involving 13 more women pleaded not guilty today. He is due back in court on 10/28. https://t.co/pmMfMBzwsv #LADAOffice — Jackie Lacey (@LADAOffice) August 31, 2020

The new charges against Jeremy, whose full name is Ron Jeremy Hyatt, span a 16-year period and the alleged victims range from 15 to 54, prosecutors said.

The teenager was allegedly attacked at a house party in Santa Clarita, a city 33 miles north of Los Angeles, according to prosecutors.

The most recent incident occurred on January 1 this year, prosecutors allege. Jeremy is said to have sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman outside a business in Hollywood.

And six other alleged sexual assaults happened inside a West Hollywood bar Jeremy frequented and another in the bar’s parking lot, prosecutors allege.

If convicted as charged, Jeremy faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 250 years to life in state prison.

After the initial charges were filed in June, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department appealed for more alleged victims to come forward.

Jeremy, nicknamed “The Hedgehog”, is one of the most high-profile figures in the porn industry and has appeared in more than 2,000 films since beginning his career in the 1970s.

In June, he denied the allegations, tweeting: “I am innocent of all charges. I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support.”