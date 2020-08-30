BBC’s new boss expected to set out plans with focus on impartiality

The BBC’s new director general is expected to set out his plans for the corporation next week – with impartiality a key focus.

Tim Davie, the former BBC Studios boss, takes over from Lord Hall as head of the broadcaster.

He starts as the BBC hit controversy over the decision to play orchestral versions of Rule, Britannia! and Land Of Hope And Glory at the Last Night Of The Proms.

The BBC is also expecting to receive a report into the use of social media by its staff, including presenters, written by Richard Sambrook.

Davie takes over from Lord Hall (Justin Tallis/PA)

A BBC spokeswoman said: “Impartiality is vitally important for the BBC and we look forward to receiving Richard Sambrook’s assessment of the issues around the use of social media.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he found the decision to remove the lyrics from the Proms difficult to believe.

“I think it’s time we stopped our cringing embarrassment about our history, about our traditions, and about our culture, and we stopped this general bout of self-recrimination and wetness,” he said.

But his comments were branded “irresponsible” by Errollyn Wallen, a composer who has worked on the Last Night.

She told Times Radio that Mr Johnson “was being irresponsible at a time when the arts gets so little support”.

There will be no live audience to sing along on September 12 because of coronavirus restrictions.

Lord Hall previously said the lyrics will be back next year.