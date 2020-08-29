Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies after four-year battle with cancer

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer, his family said in a statement.

The Hollywood star died at home with his wife and family by his side, the statement said.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” it added.

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

The family added: “The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks you to continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

The US actor had been known for playing real-life figures, including professional baseball player Jackie Robinson in 2013 biopic 42 and James Brown in 2014’s Get On Up, before he landed the Marvel role which made him a superstar.

He first played Black Panther in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, before the character headlined a hugely successful blockbuster in 2018.

Black Panther was a hit with critics who praised its diversity and it grossed over 1.3 billion dollars at the global box office, as well as earning a best picture nomination at the Academy Awards.

In June he starred in Spike Lee’s searing drama Da 5 Bloods, playing a Vietnam soldier.