New trailer teases November arrival of second series of His Dark Materials

A new trailer has been released teasing the arrival of the second series of His Dark Materials.

The programme, which is based on the series of fantasy novels by Philip Pullman, will air on BBC One in November.

The trailer begins with the words: “We can’t go back. The doorway between worlds has been opened.”

“The fate of many worlds may rest on you.” The epic journey continues. #HisDarkMaterials returns to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer this November. pic.twitter.com/6NJA5LZRdq — BBC One (@BBCOne) August 28, 2020

The second series is based on book two of Pullman’s series, The Subtle Knife.

Last month it was revealed that the series has been cut short due to a change in filming plans forced by coronavirus.

There will be seven rather than eight episodes in the new series.

A planned standalone instalment focused on James McAvoy’s Lord Asriel character but was unable to film due to the virus-enforced lockdown.

Other actors who have starred in the series include Dafne Keen as Lyra Belacqua, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda as adventurer Lee Scoresby and The Affair’s Ruth Wilson as Lyra’s mother Marisa Coulter.