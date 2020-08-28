Miranda Kerr ‘so happy’ for new parents Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

Miranda Kerr said she is “so happy” for ex-husband Orlando Bloom and his partner Katy Perry following the birth of their first child together.

Australian model Kerr was married to British actor Bloom for three years from 2010 and they have a son, nine-year-old Flynn.

Bloom, 43, and Perry, 35, have welcomed daughter Daisy Dove. The couple announced the news through Unicef and Kerr, 37, was one of the celebrities to congratulate them on the new arrival.

Kerr, who is married to billionaire Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, said: “I’m so happy for you guys. Can’t wait to meet her.”

Other stars sending the couple their best wishes included Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, who wrote: “Yay!!! Congratulations so happy for you guys.”

Hollywood actor Justin Theroux said: “DAISSSSYYYY!!!!! WELCOME!!!! and Love to both Mama and Papa.”

And Marvel star Josh Brolin commented: “Yes!!!!!”

Perry and Bloom – who have been dating since 2016 and are engaged – announced the birth of their daughter on Thursday, saying they are “floating with love and wonder”.

The pair are both goodwill ambassadors for Unicef and marked Daisy’s arrival by setting up a donation page in aid of new mothers and their children.

Alongside a black-and-white snap of Perry and Bloom holding Daisy’s tiny hand, the couple said: “By supporting Unicef, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your (heart) can bloom with generosity.”

Perry is set to release her new album, Smile, on Friday.