DJing ‘more accessible than ever’, says music teacher on scheme featuring Goldie

DJing is “more accessible than it ever has been”, according to a tutor on a scheme that gets famous musicians including Goldie to give lessons to school pupils.

Mark Blundell, who performs as DJ Mark One, is the head tutor for Future DJs, which also works with musicians including Ghetts and BBC Radio 1’s Tiffany Calver.

The lessons, which are taking place virtually, teach skills associated with DJing and producing, as well as MCing.

Ghetts (Ian West/PA)

“I absolutely love this set-up, it is so innovative,” Mr Blundell told the PA news agency.

“Obviously with the social distancing restrictions we have, it is difficult to teach people on a one-to-one basis.

“This allows me to teach several hundred people in an interactive environment all at the same time, it is phenomenal.”

He added that the perception of DJing has “changed”.

Advertising

“When I left school, I left in 1989, a long time ago, and when I told my teachers I wanted to be a DJ they said, ‘You can’t do that, you need to get a proper job’,” he said.

“Now, DJing is a career, it is a highly lucrative career as well, depending on how successful you are, so I think the perception has changed of DJing now as a viable career option when you leave school.”

He added that the music form is now “more accessible than it ever has been at any point in history”.

Tiffany Calver (BBC Radio 1xtra/PA)

Advertising

“The equipment is affordable, the music is accessible,” he said.

The biggest limitation to it being in taught in schools is the lack of experience of teachers, Mr Blundell said.

The first masterclass begins with a session with rapper Ghetts on Saturday.

DJs Goldie, Danny Howard and Calver will give lessons at a later date, as well as producer Whyjay.

Ghetts said on Wednesday that the project is “all about making music education accessible for all”.

“Our ambition is to unlock the creativity of as many young people as possible, and carry on inspiring the next generation of MCs, artists and creators – especially during this time of social distancing and reduced education,” he added.

Free and subsidised FutureDJs lessons are being made available to young people from underprivileged backgrounds.