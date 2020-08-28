Amber Riley performs touching tribute to her late Glee co-star Naya Rivera

Amber Riley performed a moving tribute to her late Glee co-star Naya Rivera, who died last month at the age of 33.

Riley appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside guest host Lil Rel Howery and performed her song A Moment, dedicating it to Rivera.

The actress drowned at a California lake while on a boating trip with her four-year-old son.

“We both lost an amazing friend in a tragic accident and we both will miss her forever,” Howery told viewers.

Taking to the stage against a backdrop of black and white pictures of Rivera, an emotional Riley sang: “I’m ready to fight, I’m ready to see what’s on the other side.

“I’m ready to cry and just let it be. I don’t have much pride, I put that aside. Get back to me.”

After the performance, Riley, 34, tweeted: “I didn’t make it 15 seconds before I was a puddle. I love you Naya. RIP Angel.”

Advertising

According to Howery, Riley was a late addition to the show after the original musical guest pulled out.

He tweeted: “Quick backstory the musical guest on this show backed out and I called them and asked if we can do this tribute and let Amber kill it, the Kimmel team said yes!!! Thank You!!!”

Rivera played cheerleader Santana Lopez on musical-drama Glee, while Riley starred as high school student Mercedes Jones.